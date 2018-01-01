Please click on each link below for more information
- Worth Hills Parking Garage
- Located at 3571 Bellaire Drive North, 76109 .
- Silver Parking is $75 per day or $300 for the week.
- Shuttle goes to and from the street in front of the Colonial clubhouse.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE SILVER PARKING PASSES IN ADVANCE
Download Silver Parking Garage Map
- Address: 3568 Bellaire Drive N
- Located just west of the TCU Football Stadium.
- Bronze Parking is $50 per day or $250 for the week.
- Cash and credit cards are accepted at the lot.
- Shuttle goes to and from the street in front of the Colonial clubhouse.
- Lexus owners receive a $20 discount to daily Bronze
parking when you drive up in your Lexus vehicle.
- No advanced purchase on Lexus Special.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE BRONZE PARKING PASSES IN ADVANCE
Download Bronze Parking Lot Map
Daily Parking: Farrington Field and Rockwood Lane - $15/day online price; $20/day at the lot or $40/week online
Parking is $15 per day (purchased online, in advance) or $20 on the day you arrive at the lot.
$50 for the entire week if purchased online in 2018.
Download Public Parking Map
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE PARKING PASSES IN ADVANCE
Parking is free on Monday May 21st and Tuesday May 22nd. Shuttle bus service to and from Colonial Country Club is included.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE PARKING PASSES IN ADVANCE Get Directions to The Farrington Field Lot
The Rockwood Lane Lot
- Address: 5200 Rockwood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76114
- Located just off of N. University Drive between White Settlement Road and Jacksboro Highway - Get Instant Directions Here.
- Hours of Operation: 6:00 am-8:00 pm, Thursday-Sunday
- Payment: Cash and credit cards are accepted at the lot or pay online in advance and save!
Due to construction around Farrington Field, the Rockwood Lane lot is highly recommended Thursday-Sunday.
Buy Public Parking Pass Get Directions to The Rockwood Ln. Lot
The Farrington Field Lot
- Address: 3000 W. Lancaster Fort Worth, TX 76107
- Enter from University Drive between Crestline and Lancaster, across from Casa Manana - Get Instant Directions Here.
- Hours of Operation: 6:00 am-8:00 pm, Monday-Sunday
- Payment: Cash and credit cards are accepted at the lot or pay online in advance and save!
Free Bike Parking (Thursday-Sunday)
Take the Trinity Trails to the Tournament and Colonial will donate $10 to Streams & Valleys for each bike parked. Exit the Trinity Trail at Rogers Road overpass, take Rogers to bike parking location in Frost Park (Just south of Trinity River on Rogers Road). Also, you may use Fort Worth Bike Share to this location.