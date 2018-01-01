Parking Options

  • Worth Hills Parking Garage
  • Located at 3571 Bellaire Drive North, 76109 .
  • Silver Parking is $75 per day or $300 for the week.
  • Shuttle goes to and from the street in front of the Colonial clubhouse.

  • Address: 3568 Bellaire Drive N
  • Located just west of the TCU Football Stadium.
  • Bronze Parking is $50 per day or $250 for the week.
  • Cash and credit cards are accepted at the lot.
  • Shuttle goes to and from the street in front of the Colonial clubhouse.
  • Lexus owners receive a $20 discount to daily Bronze
    parking when you drive up in your Lexus vehicle.

  • No advanced purchase on Lexus Special.

Parking is $15 per day (purchased online, in advance) or $20 on the day you arrive at the lot.
$50 for the entire week if purchased online in 2018.


The Rockwood Lane Lot

Due to construction around Farrington Field, the Rockwood Lane lot is highly recommended Thursday-Sunday.

Parking is free on Monday May 21st and Tuesday May 22nd. Shuttle bus service to and from Colonial Country Club is included.
 

The Farrington Field Lot

Play lights out all weekend long by riding to and from the green with UBER and LYFT. A safe, reliable ride in minutes is always a hole in one.

See you soon at the FORT WORTH Invitational at Colonial!

Free Bike Parking (Thursday-Sunday)

Take the Trinity Trails to the Tournament and Colonial will donate $10 to Streams & Valleys for each bike parked. Exit the Trinity Trail at Rogers Road overpass, take Rogers to bike parking location in Frost Park (Just south of Trinity River on Rogers Road). Also, you may use Fort Worth Bike Share to this location.

